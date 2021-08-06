Punjab reports highest number of daily virus cases

LAHORE: With 1173 fresh infections and 18 more coronavirus related fatalities during the last 24 hours, Punjab has reported the highest number of daily virus cases since May 19, when it reported 1189 cases.

The Punjab government has also notified reduction in attendance in government offices and notified to ensure 50 percent presence of staff in all government offices. The decision will be applicable to government offices in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Multan till August 31.

Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has taken important steps in consultation with the federal government to overcome the 4th corona wave.

"Necessary steps were being taken to protect the lives of the people and implementation of SOPs will be helpful to control this virus," the CM said, adding, "The new schedule for markets and bazaars has been devised for the health and safety of the people. The government was taking steps for the health and safety of the citizens and the governmental guidelines were devised for the safety of the people who should continue following the SOPs."

Out of 20096 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 1173 fresh infections and 18 deaths taking the tally of cases to 360,494 and death toll to 11122 with the overall positivity rate of 5.83% in the province.

Out of 18 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, seven were reported in Rawalpindi, five in Lahore, two each in Faisalabad and Gujranwala and one each in Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these districts to 1627, 4439, 1179, 436, 276 and 123, respectively.

With the recovery of 776 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 334,305. On the other hand, as many as 6787 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the past 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 952,616. There are 4050 virus patients who are in critical condition. The recovery rate is 90.4%.

Out of 1173 fresh infection cases during the last 24 hours, as many as 537 were reported in Lahore, 240 in Rawalpindi, 64 in Faisalabad and 42 in Multan. As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 185429 cases and 4439 deaths, Rawalpindi 29134 cases and 1627 deaths, Faisalabad 22033 cases and 1179 deaths, Multan 18377 cases and 873 deaths, Gujranwala 8510 cases and 436 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6374 cases and 276 deaths, Sargodha 8596 cases and 291 deaths, Sheikhupura 3924 cases and 123 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2351 cases and 283 deaths, Bahawalpur 8398 cases and 257 deaths and Sialkot reported 7355 cases and 241 deaths.

