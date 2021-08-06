Monsoon: Flash, urban floods likely this month: Met

KARACHI: Flash and urban flooding may hit the country, as monsoon rains are expected to help suffice water for irrigation and electric power generation in August, the Met Office has said.

In its monthly weather outlook, it said that the country’s some parts may receive above and some below normal rainfall this August.

“Flash flooding in hill torrents of Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urban flooding in major cities of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot be ruled out,” it warned.

The heavy rainfall at times over the river catchment may trigger riverine floods.

“Sufficient water availability for irrigation and power sectors will be a good impact,” the Met said.

A tendency for near normal precipitation is forecast for Pakistan this month. The upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern parts of Punjab and Kashmir besides south-eastern parts of Sindh are expected to receive slightly above normal rainfall, it said.

The country’s central parts and its adjoining areas of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to see nearly normal rainfall, it added.

“The ENSO index is expected to be neutral, while the IOD conditions will remain negative during August 2021,” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

However, more rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the past 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. Temperature in Turbat was recorded as high as 44 degrees Celsius, Dalbandin, Nokkundi 43, each, Sukkur, Rohri and Dadu 42, each.

But, rain-wind-thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast and central Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maximum rainfall was witnessed in Lahore’s Tajpura 39mm; Shahi Qila 24mm; Farrukh Abad and Mughal Pura 20mm, each; Upper Mall 18 mm and Airport, Chowk Nakhudka 10mm. Kalam 12mm and Parachinar 8mm.

“Monsoon currents are still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in upper parts during next few days. A weak westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021