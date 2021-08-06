ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
World

Biden to set target of half of US car sales to be zero-emission by 2030

AFP 06 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will set a target on Thursday that half of all cars sold in the United States by 2030 will be zero-emission vehicles, the White House announced. Biden's plan follows the dramatic loosening of many environmental regulations and climate protections under the Donald Trump administration.

"The President will sign an Executive Order that sets an ambitious new target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles," a White House statement said.

The order, due to be signed on Thursday, will position "America to drive the electric vehicle future forward, outcompete China, and tackle the climate crisis," it added.

The three big American auto manufacturers - Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis - expressed their "shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50%" of electric vehicles including battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2030.

In another statement, the manufacturers BMW, Honda, Volkswagon and Volvo - whose electric vehicles are often considered more advanced than their US competitors - applauded the initiative.

One of America's largest unions, United Auto Workers (UAW), rallied behind the move.

"The members of the UAW, current and future, are ready to build these electric cars and trucks and the batteries that go in them," President Ray Curry said in a statement released through the White House.

