ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Asia rice: India rates hit 4-1/2-year low on weak demand

Reuters 06 Aug 2021

MUMBAI/BANGKOK: Indian rice export prices fell to their lowest level in four-and-a-half years this week due to thinner demand and logistical bottlenecks, while a softer baht and lack of buyers kept Thai rates near two-year lows for a second straight week.

Top exporter India's 5percent broken parboiled variety quotes fell to $354 to $358 per tonne from last week's $361 to $366 a tonne.

Demand is slowing down on easing Thailand prices amid the low availability of containers and vessels, said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India's rice business.

Indian farmers this year have planted paddy rice on 26.5 million hectares as of July 30, down from 27.6 million hectares a year earlier.

Thailand's 5percent broken rice prices slightly rose to $385-$410 per tonne on Thursday, from $385-$408 per tonne - their lowest since July 2019 - a week ago. Traders said supply remained unchanged, while higher shipping costs have hurt export prospects despite low prices.

"Prices now fluctuate mainly by the exchange rate, but the high cost of shipping has muted demand," a Bangkok-based rice trader said. Meanwhile, prices for Vietnam's 5percent broken rice were unchanged at $390 per tonne, their lowest since February 2020.

Domestic supplies are building up amid the summer-autumn harvest in the rice bowl Mekong Delta region, but transactions remain slow due to coronavirus restrictions in the area, traders said.

"Farmers are struggling to sell their newly harvested rice, and many of them are hesitant to continue production into the next crop," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Vietnam plans to stockpile rice purchased from domestic farmers to offset the hit from COVID-19 curbs and low export prices, state media reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has approved purchase of 50,000 tonnes of rice from an Indian firm at $377.88 a tonne through an international tender, food ministry officials said.

