ANL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.44%)
ASC 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
ASL 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.27%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.74%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
GGL 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.57%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 161.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.47%)
PACE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PRL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.26%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.74%)
TELE 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
TRG 160.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.35%)
UNITY 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-0.08%)
BR30 26,293 Decreased By ▼ -37.5 (-0.14%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -104.16 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,064 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU condemns Taliban attacks, demands Afghan ceasefire

AFP 05 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday condemned the Taliban's latest deadly attacks in Afghanistan and demanded "an urgent, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire".

In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU commissioner for aid and crisis management Janez Lenarcic accused the Taliban of breaking its promise to seek a negotiated peace.

"This senseless violence is inflicting immense suffering upon Afghan citizens and is increasing the number of internally displaced persons in search of safety and shelter," they said.

"The Taliban's military offensive is in direct contradiction to their stated commitment to a negotiated settlement of the conflict and the Doha peace process," the statement continued.

"Violations of principles of international humanitarian law and human rights continue to rock the country, in particular in Taliban-controlled areas, such as arbitrary and extrajudicial killings of civilians, public lashing of women and the destruction of infrastructure," it said.

Tribal elders broker local Taliban, Afghan government ceasefire

"Some of these acts could amount to war crimes and will have to be investigated. Those Taliban fighters or commanders responsible must be held accountable."

The statement singled out three recent attacks in particular, one on the UN office in Herat, an offensive in Lashkar Gah that killed 40 civilians and an assault on the defence minister's residence in Kabul.

"The EU calls for an urgent, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire to give peace a chance," the EU officials said.

Fighting in Afghanistan's long-running conflict began to intensify in May, when US and other foreign forces began the first stage of a withdrawal due to be completed later this month.

The Taliban already control large swathes of the countryside and are now challenging Afghan government forces in several large cities.

European Union EU commissioner EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

EU condemns Taliban attacks, demands Afghan ceasefire

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters