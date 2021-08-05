Markets
Asia spot LNG price soars above $16/mmBtu
- This is the highest that spot Asian prices have reached since January and their highest for this time of year since 2013
05 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices soared above $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Thursday, with PetroChina selling a cargo to Trafigura, data from price agency S&P Global Platts showed.
PetroChina sold a cargo for delivery into the Fujian terminal in China over Sept. 4-8 at $16.14 per mmBtu during the Platts' pricing process known as market-on-close, the data showed.
This is the highest that spot Asian prices have reached since January and their highest for this time of year since 2013, Reuters data showed.
New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan
Firm demand from North Asia has been boosting prices in the region, trade sources have said.
Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept
Asia spot LNG price soars above $16/mmBtu
Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave
Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ
Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar
April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks
Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1
Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps
Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan
K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra
Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence
Read more stories
Comments