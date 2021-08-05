ANL 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
ASC 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.73%)
FNEL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
GGGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
GGL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.56%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.51%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.56%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
NETSOL 160.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.56%)
PACE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.01%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
SNGP 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.08%)
TELE 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -8.2 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,274 Decreased By ▼ -57 (-0.22%)
KSE100 47,718 Decreased By ▼ -71.79 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,051 Decreased By ▼ -44.76 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysian PM does not have majority support, say opposition and ally

  • Deputy prime minister and UMNO politician Ismail Sabri Yaakob has stood by Muhyiddin and appeared along with him in a televised address on Wednesday
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin does not have a majority as he has asserted, the main opposition bloc and a key ally said, predicting that he could lose a confidence vote next month.

On Wednesday, Muhyiddin said he retained majority support among lawmakers and would prove it through a confidence vote when Malaysia's parliament reconvened next month. His comments followed the withdrawal of support from some members of his coalition.

Muhyiddin's grip on power has been shaky since coming to power in March 2020 as he leads an unstable coalition. The latest crisis comes as Malaysia sees a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and economic slowdown from lockdowns.

Malaysia PM says has support from majority of lawmakers

The main opposition bloc, Pakatan Harapan, disputed Muhyiddin's majority claim and called for an immediate vote.

"After Pakatan Harapan leaders made careful calculations with friends from opposition parties and all who do not support Muhyiddin, it is clear that Muhyiddin did not speak the truth," the bloc said in a statement on Thursday.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the biggest bloc in Muhyiddin's ruling alliance, also challenged the premier.

In a statement on Wednesday, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said more than eight lawmakers from the party have withdrawn support.

UMNO has constantly challenged Muhyiddin even after agreeing to form a government with him last year. But the party is split on its support for the prime minister - a factor that has kept Muhyiddin in power despite threats from UMNO to quit.

Deputy prime minister and UMNO politician Ismail Sabri Yaakob has stood by Muhyiddin and appeared along with him in a televised address on Wednesday.

Muhyiddin said the political turmoil was triggered by "certain parties" whose demands he had refused to meet, including freeing individuals facing corruption charges.

Several UMNO lawmakers face corruption charges since the party's defeat in 2018 elections, including former premier Najib Razak and party president Hamidi.

They have both denied wrongdoing.

COVID19 Ahmad Zahid Hamidi UMNO Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin Pakatan Harapan

Malaysian PM does not have majority support, say opposition and ally

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters