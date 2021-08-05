Business & Finance
Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales
- Second-quarter sales soared 52% to 5.077 billion euros ($6.01 billion), while operating profit came in at 543 million euros
05 Aug 2021
BERLIN: German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as demand soared in most of the world but took a hit in China where Western brands faced a call for a boycott of their products in late March.
Second-quarter sales soared 52% to 5.077 billion euros ($6.01 billion), while operating profit came in at 543 million euros, beating analysts' average forecasts for 4.97 billion euros and 458 million euros respectively.
Adidas pushes online sales and sustainability in five-year plan
Adidas said it now expected 2021 sales to grow up to 20% and for net income from continuing operations to reach 1.4-1.5 billion euros, up from a previous forecast for 1.25-1.45 billion euros.
Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps
Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales
Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept
India has failed to dent Kashmiri struggle despite brutal oppression: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ
Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1
Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar
Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan
K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra
Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence
Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg
Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023
Read more stories
Comments