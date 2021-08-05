ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 22.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 20.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
FNEL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
GGGL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.2%)
GGL 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.81%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
JSCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
KAPCO 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.57%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PRL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.43%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.51%)
TELE 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TRG 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
UNITY 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 5,189 Decreased By ▼ -3.2 (-0.06%)
BR30 26,341 Increased By ▲ 10.12 (0.04%)
KSE100 47,749 Decreased By ▼ -40.41 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,066 Decreased By ▼ -29.7 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

  • Second-quarter sales soared 52% to 5.077 billion euros ($6.01 billion), while operating profit came in at 543 million euros
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

BERLIN: German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as demand soared in most of the world but took a hit in China where Western brands faced a call for a boycott of their products in late March.

Second-quarter sales soared 52% to 5.077 billion euros ($6.01 billion), while operating profit came in at 543 million euros, beating analysts' average forecasts for 4.97 billion euros and 458 million euros respectively.

Adidas pushes online sales and sustainability in five-year plan

Adidas said it now expected 2021 sales to grow up to 20% and for net income from continuing operations to reach 1.4-1.5 billion euros, up from a previous forecast for 1.25-1.45 billion euros.

