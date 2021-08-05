Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned India's "inhuman military siege" and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, calling for the resolution of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute as per UNSC resolutions.

PM Imran and army chief's remarks come as the country observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir against the Indian government's move to scrap the special constitutional status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

In his tweet, Imran said: "Today marks two years since India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 Aug 2019 in IIOJK. In these two years, the world has witnessed unprecedented oppression in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) by Indian Occupation forces. It is also witnessing Indian efforts to force demographic change and destroy Kashmiri identity."

He praised the people of occupied Kashmir for remaining "undaunted in their struggle for self-determination" and vowed to continue to raise his voice for their rights "till Kashmiris are allowed to decide their future according to UNSC resolutions".

Similarly, in another tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) quoted COAS Bajwa as saying that the “continuation of an inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws are perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K" that imperil regional security.

The ISPR added that the "resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region."

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf also criticised India over its actions in occupied valley, saying it has failed to dent the Kashmiris' struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination despite brutal oppression and human rights violations.

In a series of tweets, Yusuf said India took unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK, imposing an unprecedented military siege.

He added that attempts by the Indian government to forcefully change the IIOJK's demography and erasing Kashmiri's identity will never be successful. "The government & people of Pakistan stand resolute in their support for the Kashmir cause," he maintained.

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

The NSA highlighted that Pakistan has always believed in a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to UNSC resolutions. "But today we are faced with a Hindutva-inspired ideological government that continues to defy international law and take unilateral actions that threaten peace and stability in our region."

Yusuf stated that India should realise that 74 years of oppression have failed to quell the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and it will continue to fail. "The day is not far when Kashmiris will achieve their goal of self-determination. InshAllah!" he remarked.

NSA Yusuf's remarks came as the entire nation and people of Kashmiri observe Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the two-year military siege in IIOJK.

On August 5, 2019, Modi-led Indian government scrapped the special constitutional status of IIOJK.

A series of events have been arranged in order to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against the Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in the valley.

Walks have been organised in all the main cities while posters and billboards have been displayed to show solidarity and highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.