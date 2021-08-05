25pc disparity/special allowance: ASA, OSA, NTSA, UVAS join protest rally

LAHORE: At the protest call of FAPUASA (Punjab Chapter), Punjab University Academic Staff Association, Officers and Employees Associations held a joint huge protest rally. The participants demanded the grant of special 25% allowance to all the cadres and grades of the University Teaching and non teaching staff without any discrimination.

The highly charged participants chanted slogans against the discriminatory policies of the government towards higher education sector in general and Universities in particular. They were holding placards and banners.

Dr Mumtaz Anwer, President ASA and Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Secretary ASA, addressed the rally. Dr Amjad Magsi strongly condemned the discriminatory notification of the Punjab Government and plainly denied to accept the deprivation of the Universities Teachers, officers and Employees of the special allowance.

Furthermore he added that the Government was curtailing the autonomy of the Universities by squeezing their financial and administrative powers and moreover the bureaucracy is brutally against the real autonomy of the universities which can lead to the destruction of the higher education sector as it has already happened in primary and secondary teaching structures of the public sector institutions.

President ASA, Dr Mumtaz Anwer Chaudhry while addressing the rally pledged that Punjab University Teaching and Non Teaching staff will go to any extent to safeguard their rights. He announced to follow the guidelines of FAPUASA Punjab Chapter for future line of action. The rally was attended by a large number of Teaching and non Teaching staff of the University. Jalil Tariq, President Officers welfare Association, Nasir Rehmat, Ch Bashart, Mian Saif Atiq of Library Association, Shahid Butt, Gulfam Nasir from the Non Teaching staff were also present on the occasion

