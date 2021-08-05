ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

25pc disparity/special allowance: ASA, OSA, NTSA, UVAS join protest rally

Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

LAHORE: At the protest call of FAPUASA (Punjab Chapter), Punjab University Academic Staff Association, Officers and Employees Associations held a joint huge protest rally. The participants demanded the grant of special 25% allowance to all the cadres and grades of the University Teaching and non teaching staff without any discrimination.

The highly charged participants chanted slogans against the discriminatory policies of the government towards higher education sector in general and Universities in particular. They were holding placards and banners.

Dr Mumtaz Anwer, President ASA and Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Secretary ASA, addressed the rally. Dr Amjad Magsi strongly condemned the discriminatory notification of the Punjab Government and plainly denied to accept the deprivation of the Universities Teachers, officers and Employees of the special allowance.

Furthermore he added that the Government was curtailing the autonomy of the Universities by squeezing their financial and administrative powers and moreover the bureaucracy is brutally against the real autonomy of the universities which can lead to the destruction of the higher education sector as it has already happened in primary and secondary teaching structures of the public sector institutions.

President ASA, Dr Mumtaz Anwer Chaudhry while addressing the rally pledged that Punjab University Teaching and Non Teaching staff will go to any extent to safeguard their rights. He announced to follow the guidelines of FAPUASA Punjab Chapter for future line of action. The rally was attended by a large number of Teaching and non Teaching staff of the University. Jalil Tariq, President Officers welfare Association, Nasir Rehmat, Ch Bashart, Mian Saif Atiq of Library Association, Shahid Butt, Gulfam Nasir from the Non Teaching staff were also present on the occasion

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FAPUASA Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi Dr Mumtaz Anwer Dr Amjad Magsi

25pc disparity/special allowance: ASA, OSA, NTSA, UVAS join protest rally

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.