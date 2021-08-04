2 killed, dozens injured in Czech train crash: police

PRAGUE: Two people were killed and dozens more injured on Wednesday when two trains collided in the village of Milavce in the western part of the Czech Republic, police said.

"We can confirm that two people lost their lives at the scene," Czech national police said on Twitter.

"Dozens of injured people were reported at the scene. We are helping with the evacuation of passengers," it said.

The police said the accident happened shortly after 8:00 am (0600 GMT).

In two train crashes in the Czech Republic in July last year, a total of three people were killed and dozens more injured.