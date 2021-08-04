ANL 31.54 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.27%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
GGGL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
GGL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.69%)
KAPCO 39.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.26%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.05%)
TRG 162.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
UNITY 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
WTL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,196 Increased By ▲ 7.66 (0.15%)
BR30 26,369 Increased By ▲ 119.99 (0.46%)
KSE100 47,795 Increased By ▲ 37.14 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,103 Decreased By ▼ -7.36 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
2 killed, dozens injured in Czech train crash: police

  • The police said the accident happened shortly after 8:00 am (0600 GMT)
AFP 04 Aug 2021

PRAGUE: Two people were killed and dozens more injured on Wednesday when two trains collided in the village of Milavce in the western part of the Czech Republic, police said.

"We can confirm that two people lost their lives at the scene," Czech national police said on Twitter.

"Dozens of injured people were reported at the scene. We are helping with the evacuation of passengers," it said.

The police said the accident happened shortly after 8:00 am (0600 GMT).

In two train crashes in the Czech Republic in July last year, a total of three people were killed and dozens more injured.

