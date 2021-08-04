World
2 killed, dozens injured in Czech train crash: police
- The police said the accident happened shortly after 8:00 am (0600 GMT)
04 Aug 2021
PRAGUE: Two people were killed and dozens more injured on Wednesday when two trains collided in the village of Milavce in the western part of the Czech Republic, police said.
"We can confirm that two people lost their lives at the scene," Czech national police said on Twitter.
"Dozens of injured people were reported at the scene. We are helping with the evacuation of passengers," it said.
Death toll rises to 62 after train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
The police said the accident happened shortly after 8:00 am (0600 GMT).
In two train crashes in the Czech Republic in July last year, a total of three people were killed and dozens more injured.
Pakistan has 'options' if US continues to ignore its leadership: NSA Moeed Yusuf
2 killed, dozens injured in Czech train crash: police
PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi as AJK premier
Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases
Nepra allows KE to hike tariff
Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1
Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final
Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet
Nepra questions Pepco’s existence
Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit
World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines
PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification
Read more stories
Comments