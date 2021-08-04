ANL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
FCCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
GGGL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.19%)
GGL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.69%)
KAPCO 39.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.22%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.81%)
TRG 162.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.25%)
WTL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,196 Increased By ▲ 7.18 (0.14%)
BR30 26,367 Increased By ▲ 117.88 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,797 Increased By ▲ 38.91 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,102 Decreased By ▼ -8.06 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
India's gender inequity in vaccinations narrows

  • The country wants to immunize all its adult population of 944 million by December and has given at least one dose to nearly 40% of them
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

NEW DELHI: The gender disparity in India's COVID-19 immunisation drive has narrowed, government data showed on Wednesday, as pregnant women are now allowed to get their shots and authorities try to dispel rumours about fertility.

Women have received about 47% of the 481 million vaccine doses administered in India, nearly in line with the gender ratio in the country, the data showed.

Men have now received 13% more doses than women, compared with about 17% in early June.

COVID-19 situation in India alarming as tally reaches three million

India officially started vaccinating pregnant women only in July and has been running ground-level campaigns to encourage them to get their shots.

It has also sent teams of grassroots health workers to towns and villages to dispel fears that vaccines affect fertility.

A communication strategy is in place which is being implemented across "sustain vaccine confidence", the health ministry told parliament on Tuesday, highlighting the efforts to reach out to more women.

India has administered the most number of coronavirus vaccine doses in the world after China, according to the government's Co-Win website, but lags many countries in terms of per capita inoculations.

The country wants to immunize all its adult population of 944 million by December and has given at least one dose to nearly 40% of them.

It has reported about 31.8 million coronavirus infections, the most of any country except the United States, with more than 425,000 deaths.

