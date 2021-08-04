ANL 31.39 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.76%)
ASC 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
FCCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.74%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
GGL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.36%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.65%)
KAPCO 39.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.7%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PIBTL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.38%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.05%)
TRG 162.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
UNITY 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 5,196 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (0.14%)
BR30 26,367 Increased By ▲ 117.29 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,799 Increased By ▲ 40.82 (0.09%)
KSE30 19,106 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Boarders exit tanker off UAE coast, ship safe: British agency

  • The US State Department had said it was looking into reports of a maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman, but that it was too early to offer a judgement
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

DUBAI: Boarders have left a tanker that maritime sources had said was seized off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and the vessel is safe, Britain's maritime trade agency reported on Wednesday.

Three maritime security forces had told Reuters on Tuesday that the Asphalt Princess tanker had been seized by suspected Iranian-backed forces, which Iran denied.

The AIS tracking status of the Asphalt Princess was "Underway Using Engine" early on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said what it described as a potential hijack incident is "complete" but gave no further details in a warning notice based on a third-party source. It did not name the vessel involved.

‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast

The incident took place in an area in the Arabian Sea leading to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for about a fifth of the world's sea-borne oil exports.

Iran's senior armed forces spokesman, Abolfazl Shekarchi, had on Tuesday denounced reports of maritime incidents and hijacking in the Gulf area as "a kind of psychological warfare and setting the stage for new bouts of adventurism".

The US State Department had said it was looking into reports of a maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman, but that it was too early to offer a judgement.

Tensions have simmered in the region after an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the Omani coast killed two crew members and was blamed on Iran by the United States, Israel and Britain. Iran has denied responsibility.

United Arab Emirates Oman oman bond vessel Oman GDP UAE coast AIS tracking United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations

Boarders exit tanker off UAE coast, ship safe: British agency

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi as AJK premier

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters