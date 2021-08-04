ANL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.11%)
ASC 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGGL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
JSCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.47%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.5%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 12.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
SNGP 51.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.57%)
TELE 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.52%)
TRG 163.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.65%)
UNITY 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
WTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
BR100 5,204 Increased By ▲ 15.25 (0.29%)
BR30 26,443 Increased By ▲ 193.84 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,860 Increased By ▲ 101.82 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 26.7 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Yield on 10-year JGBs hits zero as worries mount over Delta variant

  • The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135%, a low last seen in September last year
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield touching a seven-and-a-half-month low of zero percent, underpinned by concerns over the Delta variant and strong results of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operation.

An auction of 2.6 trillion yen 10-year JGBs on Tuesday attracted decent demand even as the yield stood near its lowest levels so far this year, rendering a support for the market.

"Yesterday's auction confirmed there is reasonable demand even at the yield of 0.01%. But there is a wall before going into negative levels, and I think we need fresh catalysts for that to happen," said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.000%, touching zero percent for the first time since Dec. 16. On Tuesday there was no trade in the benchmark issue, the first time in about two months.

JGBs edges higher after auction draws strong demand

At the longer end, the 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.370%, also a seven-and-a-half-month low, while the 30-year yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.625%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135%, a low last seen in September last year.

The BOJ bought JGBs in three maturity-based categories, those with one to three years, three to five years and 10 to 25 years to maturity on Wednesday.

Its buying in the three to five year zone produced particularly strong results, market players said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.06 point to 152.50.

