World
Blast near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul, civilians injured
- No militant group has claimed responsibility for the latest series of attacks in Kabul
04 Aug 2021
KABUL: An explosion near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul on Wednesday injured two civilians and a security official, police said.
The blast near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) comes hours after a car bomb hit near Kabul's diplomatic district, killing several people including attackers.
Kabul's deputy governor killed in a blast in Afghanistan
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the latest series of attacks in Kabul.
