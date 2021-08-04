Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Karachi set to open next year in December: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) in Karachi is all set to open next year in December.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the PM shared pictures of the ongoing work at the site, saying that construction is going according to schedule, and the trust will open by December 2022.

"This will be twice as big as the Lahore SKMT and will be equipped with state of the art equipment," the premier said.

PM says work on SKMT Karachi basement proceeding at 'a good pace' after slowdown during COVID-19

In January, the PM had said that the work on the basement of the hospital is proceeding at a good pace after a slowdown during the coronavirus crisis. The PM has vowed that the SKMT in Karachi will be "the most modern in Pakistan".

In 2016, the PM laid the foundation of the Karachi hospital. The construction for the hospital began in November 2020 which is being constructed in DHA City on twenty acres of land..

The new hospital will make cancer care accessible for low-income patients across Sindh. The SKMT has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres across Pakistan.