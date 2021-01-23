PM says work on SKMT Karachi basement proceeding at 'a good pace' after slowdown during COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) in Karachi will be the biggest and the most modern hospital in Pakistan.

Sharing pictures of the construction on his Twitter, the PM said that the work on the basement of the hospital is proceeding at a good pace after a slowdown during the coronavirus crisis.

In 2016, the PM laid the foundation of the Karachi hospital. The construction for the hospital began last year in November which is being constructed in Defense. The new hospital will make comprehensive cancer care accessible for low-income patients across Sindh. The SKMT has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres across Pakistan.