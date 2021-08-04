22 high polio-risk districts: PM calls for speeding up efforts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the administration of 22 high-risk districts of polio cases to take emergency steps for eradication of the crippling disease.

Chairing a virtual meeting of provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners for control of polio, the PM urged them to take full advantage of the reduced number of cases reported in the country and work towards its complete elimination.

The districts included three in Punjab (Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad), eight in Sindh (all districts of Karachi division and Qambar), five in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (Khyber, Bannu, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan), five in Balochistan (Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Zhob, Mastung) and Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan, Dr Shahbaz Gill and other senior officers. The prime minister was informed that no polio case was reported in the last six months across the country.