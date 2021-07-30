Punjab's 11 districts: Anti-polio campaign to be launched from Aug 2

LAHORE: The Punjab government is launching anti-polio campaign in 11 districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Okara, from August 2 to 6.

"During the five-day campaign, more than 9.4 million children will be administered with the polio drops," said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid while addressing a meeting of the Provincial Anti-Polio Task Force, held here on Thursday.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sara Aslam, Punjab Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad and the representatives of Unicef were also present on the meeting.

The minister said that the government is utilising its all sources to curb polio in Punjab. She urged the need of making joint efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate polio. "The role of parents has also the great important in making the campaign success. In order to protect their children from lifelong disability, parents should get them vaccinated. The PTI government is determined to make entire Pakistan a polio free country," she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021