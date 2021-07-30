ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Pakistan

Punjab's 11 districts: Anti-polio campaign to be launched from Aug 2

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government is launching anti-polio campaign in 11 districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Okara, from August 2 to 6.

"During the five-day campaign, more than 9.4 million children will be administered with the polio drops," said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid while addressing a meeting of the Provincial Anti-Polio Task Force, held here on Thursday.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sara Aslam, Punjab Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad and the representatives of Unicef were also present on the meeting.

The minister said that the government is utilising its all sources to curb polio in Punjab. She urged the need of making joint efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate polio. "The role of parents has also the great important in making the campaign success. In order to protect their children from lifelong disability, parents should get them vaccinated. The PTI government is determined to make entire Pakistan a polio free country," she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government UNICEF Yasmeen Rashid Anti polio campaign Iram Bukhari

