PTI's Anwarul Haq elected speaker of AJK-LA

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq Tuesday elected as Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly (AJK-LA) and Ch. Riaz Ahmad Gujar as Deputy Speaker securing 32 vote each.

Opposition's candidates for Speaker Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and for Deputy Ms Nasaran Abbasi Could secure only 15 votes. Outgoing speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir Presided over the session during election of the speaker and took oath to newly elected speaker.