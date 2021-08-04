Imran says privileged class threatening to topple his govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said he was struggling against the corrupt privileged class in Pakistan to bring it under the law but in reverse receiving threats of toppling his government. The Prime Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the book written by Ikram Sehgal "A Personal Chronicle of Pakistan".

PM said the privileged class in Pakistan thought that it was above the law and threatened his government in the effort to bring them under the law. Imran said the privileged class ruined the country by stealing money. He said the ruling elite of poor countries yearly transferred 1000 billion dollars to foreign countries in the head of money laundering.

He said justice was the only difference between civic society and a banana republic. He said he had observed that people in England boycotted the corrupt persons involved in ruining public money and never called them in their functions.

PM said he joined politics to bring justice in the country and also made his separate party-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-because he was well aware of the corruption of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said he believed in the progressive development of the country having great potentials in every sector so he challenged Nawaz and Zardari in politics. Imran said though he had no knowledge of local politics he started the struggle for justice in the society as it was the only way to develop Pakistan.

He said there was a big potential of tourism in Northern areas of the country that was double to Switzerland who was earning 80 billion dollars by promoting its tourism in the world. The PM said Pakistani cows and cattle were best in the region to produce milk and could produce milk in double quantity if paid attention in the dairy sector. He said he experienced in cricket that there were two types of players-first, who think about themselves' respect in the case of losing the match and second, who like champions thought about aftermaths of winning the match.

He said he had some knowledge about international politics but nothing about local politics. But, dived in the waters observing others, he added. He said whenever he left home for work, he never thought to go for work but for Jahad to establish justice in the society. He also lauded the patriotism of the writer Ikram Sehgal and said he was one of them who supported him as a newcomer in politics to change the fate of the country.

