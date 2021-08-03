Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,234,618 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 198,815,960 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

On Monday, 8,102 new deaths and 593,705 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,568, followed by Russia with 788 and India with 422.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 613,679 deaths from 35,131,438 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 557,223 deaths from 19,953,501 cases, India with 425,195 deaths from 31,726,507 cases, Mexico with 241,279 deaths from 2,861,498 cases, and Peru with 196,518 deaths from 2,114,445 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 596 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 284, and North Macedonia with 264.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has recorded 1,376,894 deaths from 40,962,276 cases, Europe 1,204,827 deaths from 58,693,124 infections, and Asia 678,005 deaths from 45,130,395 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 640,279 deaths from 36,563,046 cases, Africa 171,764 deaths from 6,778,156 cases, the Middle East 161,453 deaths from 10,602,511 cases, and Oceania 1,396 deaths from 86,452 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.