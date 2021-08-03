Hong Kong stocks end lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday as ongoing worries about China's crackdown on tech firms and other industries offset recovery optimism.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 40.98 points, to 26,194.82.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.47 percent, or 16.29 points, to 3,447.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.53 percent, or 12.95 points, to 2,423.97.