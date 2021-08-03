Markets
Hong Kong stocks end lower
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 40.98 points, to 26,194.82
Updated 03 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday as ongoing worries about China's crackdown on tech firms and other industries offset recovery optimism.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 40.98 points, to 26,194.82.
Hong Kong stocks rally in morning
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.47 percent, or 16.29 points, to 3,447.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.53 percent, or 12.95 points, to 2,423.97.
