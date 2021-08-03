ANL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.76%)
ASC 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 44.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.75%)
NETSOL 164.60 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (3.84%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.95 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,170 Increased By ▲ 45.72 (0.89%)
BR30 26,105 Increased By ▲ 453.34 (1.77%)
KSE100 47,694 Increased By ▲ 240.53 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 101.8 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tunisia over worst of Covid wave but must speed up jabs: WHO

  • The health ministry on Monday announced the start of a mobile vaccination campaign in several regions
AFP 03 Aug 2021

TUNIS: Tunisia -- which has seen the world's worst Covid-19 death toll -- may be over the peak of the latest wave but the government must still speed up inoculations, the WHO said on Monday.

"The epidemiological data are going in the right direction," World Health Organization representative in Tunisia Yves Souteyrand told a press conference.

"We have the feeling that the peak of the epidemic may have passed."

WHO recommends 'intermittent lockdown'

But with vaccines in short supply, overwhelmed hospitals, shortages of oxygen and the highly contagious Delta variant rampaging through the country's 12 million population mean the risk of a health disaster remains, the WHO warned.

The Delta variant was responsible for "more than 90 percent" of cases, and the impact of family gatherings during a recent religious holiday was hard to evaluate but could set back progress made, Souteyrand said.

"The challenge is to speed up the vaccination campaign," he said.

The country had "in 10 days received around seven million vaccine doses and will receive perhaps two or three million more" soon, he said.

The WHO has also provided 400 oxygen concentrators and four oxygen generators to Tunisia, where the government has been in crisis after President Kais Saied suspended parliament and took direct power -- a move his critics said was a coup.

Since the shock move late last month, Saied has established a coronavirus crisis unit, supervised by a high-level military official, to help manage the country's outbreak.

Souteyrand said that "relations between the WHO and the health ministry have not been affected by the political crisis".

The health ministry on Monday announced the start of a mobile vaccination campaign in several regions.

Authorities have also announced a vaccination drive across the country on Sunday for Tunisians aged over 40.

Over the past seven days, the North African country has registered the worst official Covid-19 mortality rate in the world, with 10.64 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, an AFP tally based on officially reported data shows.

On the other hand, Tunisia shares its coronavirus data more transparently than many other countries, the WHO said.

World Health Organization Tunisia COVI19

Tunisia over worst of Covid wave but must speed up jabs: WHO

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Ghani blames US

Taxation issues: Chinese company seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters