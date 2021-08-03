July CPI inflation jumps 8.4pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation increased by 8.4 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7 percent in the previous month and 9.3 percent in July 2020, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.3 percent in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.2 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.5 percent in July 2020.

The National Consumer Price Index for July 2021 is increased by 1.34 percent over June 2021 and increased by 8.40 percent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. July 2020.

The CPI inflation urban, increased by 8.7 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7 percent in the previous month and 7.8 percent in July 2020.

Inflation reading clocks in at 8.4% in July

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.29 percent in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.4 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.2 percent in July 2020.

The CPI inflation rural, increased by 8.0 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7 percent in the previous month and 11.6 percent in July 2020.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.4 percent in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.06 percent in the previous month and an increase of 3.0 percent in July 2020.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 16.2 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.6 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 13.7 percent in July 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 1.8 percent in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.4 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 3.0 percent in July 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 17.3 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 20.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.2 percent in July 2020.

The WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.3 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 5.4 percent in corresponding month i.e. July 2020.

Measured by non-food non-energy urban increased by 6.9 percent on YoY basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.7 percent in the previous month and 5.3 percent in July, 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in July 2021 as compared to increase of 0.3 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.6 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2020.

Measured by non-food non-energy rural increased by 6.9 percent on YoY basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.3 percent in the previous month and 7.8 percent in July 2020.

June CPI inflation increases 9.70pc YoY

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in previous month, and an increase of 1.1 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2020.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean urban increased by 9.0 percent on YoY basis in July, 2021as compared to 9.4 percent in the previous month and 6.7 percent in July 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2020.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean rural increased by 8.4 percent on YoY basis in July 2021 as compared to 9.8 percent in the previous month and by 9.8 percent in July 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2020.

According to the PBS data, top few commodities, which varied from previous month and contributed to Urban CPI among food which registered increase are, tomatoes (82.40 percent), onions (34.53 percent), vegetable ghee (6.70 percent), cooking oil (6.56 percent), sugar (5.08 percent), potatoes (4.89 percent), pulse gram (4.89 percent), vegetables (3.69 percent), eggs (3.48 percent), condiments and spices (2.65 percent), and mustard oil (1.54 percent), and decreased among moong (11.36percent), chicken (10.07percent), fruits (7.51percent), maash (5.18 percent), masoor (1.24 percent), and gram whole (0.92 percent).

Among non-food items, which registered increase are Liquefied Hydrocarbons (12.73 percent), motor fuel (8.08 percent), plastic products (2.44 percent), household equipments (2.14 percent), construction items (1.77 percent), and furniture and furnishing (1.28 percent), and decreased personal effects (0.73 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021