Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,227,765 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 198,247,050 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

On Sunday, 7,236 new deaths and 455,312 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,568, followed by Russia with 785 and Brazil with 464. The United States is the worst-affected country with 613,228 deaths from 35,003,546 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 556,834 deaths from 19,938,358 cases, India with 424,773 deaths from 31,695,958 cases, Mexico with 241,034 deaths from 2,854,992 cases and Peru with 196,438 deaths from 2,113,201 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 596 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 284, and North Macedonia with 264.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,375,285 deaths from 40,901,761 cases, Europe 1,203,546 deaths from 58,536,165 infections, and Asia 675,820 deaths from 44,999,056 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 639,828 deaths from 36,434,778 cases, Africa 170,998 deaths from 6,746,432 cases, the Middle East 160,907 deaths from 10,543,800 cases, and Oceania 1,381 deaths from 85,064 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.