ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hit by concern over Chinese economy and higher supply

  • China July factory activity grows at slowest pace since Feb 2020
  • OPEC July oil output hits 15-month high
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as worries over China's economy resurfaced after a survey showing growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by higher crude output from OPEC producers.

Brent crude oil futures slid by 87 cents, or 1.15%, to $74.54 a barrel by 1145 GMT after touching a low of $74.10.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1, or 1.4%, to $72.95 after slipping to a session low of $72.77.

"China has been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

China's factory activity growth slipped sharply in July as demand contracted for the first time in more than a year, a survey showed on Monday.

Oil prices slide on worries over China economy and higher crude output

The weaker results in the private survey, mostly covering export-oriented and small manufacturers, broadly aligned with those in an official survey released on Saturday.

Also weighing on prices, a Reuters survey found that oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in July to its highest since April 2020.

The United States will not lock down again to curb COVID-19, but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

The United States and Britain on Sunday said they believed that Iran carried out Thursday's attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker, which killed a Briton and a Romanian, and pledged to work with partners to respond.

Oil prices Brent crude

Oil prices hit by concern over Chinese economy and higher supply

NCOC imposes stricter restrictions in major cities as Covid cases rise

Sindh vaccinates 211,911 people in 24 hours: Murtaza Wahab

Zahir Jaffer sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Pakistan's exports reach $2.35bn, highest figures for July

Pakistani rupee suffers slump, down to 163.67 against US dollar

KSE-100 gains close to 400 points amid lower volume

England’s Monty Panesar pulls out of Kashmir Premier League, says he is 'uncomfortable'

Inflation reading clocks in at 8.4% in July

FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan

Tokyo Olympics: National champion Najma Parveen finishes last in women's 200-metre heat

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters