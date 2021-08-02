Pakistan Army soldier martyred in attack on military post in North Waziristan

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Monday after terrorists fired on a military post in Ghariom, North Waziristan District.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops responded to the firing in a befitting manner. "During exchange of fire, Naik Ghulam Mustafa, age 37 years, resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced shahadat," ISPR said.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area."

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

On June 30, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on security forces check post near Dwatoi, North Waziristan.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side. Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," ISPR said.

The same month, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan. Two Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)-backed militants were also killed in the gunfight.

In February, three terrorists were killed by security forces in North Waziristan. The ISPR said that security forces conducted an IBO at the hideout of the suspected terrorists in Mirali. Three terrorists affiliated with the Aleem Khan group were killed in the operation.