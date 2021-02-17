ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • ISPR said three terrorists of Aleem khan Khushali group were killed in the intelligence-based operation.
  • These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for Ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and IED explosions, ISPR said.
Aisha Mahmood 17 Feb 2021

Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Tuesday night by security forces in North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release on Wednesday said that security forces conducted an IBO at the hideout of the suspected terrorists in Mirali. Three terrorists affiliated with the Aleem Khan group were killed in the operation.

The military’s media wing further said that these terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for Ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and IED explosions. "Sanitisation of the area was carried out," ISPR added.

Last week, four soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan. The ISPR said that Pakistani troops responded promptly and killed four of the attackers.

"During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat," the statement added. The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

Moreover, a five-year-old child was killed and seven other children were injured in Khyber Pakhunkhwa’s Bajaur district in a rocket attack from Afghanistan. In a press release, the ISPR said that at least five rockets were from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector.

Due to the attack, a five-year-old from Mamund, Bajaur embraced martyrdom while seven minors including a girl got injured, the ISPR said.

Pakistan ISPR North Waziristan terrorists operations Mirali Aleem khan Khushali

