ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,057 Decreased By ▼ -69.79 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,618 Decreased By ▼ -39.82 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGBs little changed, 10-year auction slightly weak

  • The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.100%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.49, with a trading volume of 22,938 lots.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds were narrowly mixed on Thursday, as 10-year bonds were dented by a slightly weak auction results while other maturities held steady to firmer, mirroring US bond prices overnight.

On the whole, the market was little moved, with investors taking only minimum actions ahead of important US employment data later in the week.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.080%.

Demand at the auction of 2.6 trillion yen ($23.68 billion) 10-year JGBs was a tad weaker than expected, leading the auction's tail to widen to 0.06 from 0.02 in the previous auction.

Nonetheless, the market was supported overall, with most investors on the sidelines ahead of Friday's US payrolls data.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.455% while the 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.685% from near two month-high hit in the previous session.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.100%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.49, with a trading volume of 22,938 lots.

US bonds held firm in the previous session ahead of private payrolls data on Thursday and the monthly federal jobs report on Friday.

JGBs 10 year JGB yield Japanese government bonds US bond prices

JGBs little changed, 10-year auction slightly weak

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters