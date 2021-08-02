ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
ASC 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.44%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.54%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.41%)
GGL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.26%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
NETSOL 150.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.94%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
POWER 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
TELE 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
TRG 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.69%)
UNITY 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
WTL 3.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,084 Increased By ▲ 40.89 (0.81%)
BR30 25,445 Increased By ▲ 229.75 (0.91%)
KSE100 47,225 Increased By ▲ 169.61 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,889 Increased By ▲ 51.88 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Palm oil may fall to 4,287 ringgit

Reuters 02 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall to 4,287 ringgit per tonne, as it failed again to rise above the May 12 high of 4,525 ringgit.

The failure suggests an extension of the wave 4, which will be sideways, alternate with the sharp wave 2. Most likely, the wave 4 will be shaped into a flat pattern, consisting of three waves that are roughly equal in length.

A break below 4,287 ringgit may open the way towards 4,196 ringgit. Resistance is at 4,450 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,525-4,606 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract failed twice to break a resistance at 4,493 ringgit. The failure significantly increases the chance of a fall towards 4,239 ringgit, the 186.4% projection level of an upward wave C from 1,939 ringgit.

It could be too early to conclude the formation of a top around this resistance. A break below 4,239 ringgit may signal the reversal of the uptrend from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

