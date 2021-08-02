ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Swiss National Day

Ambassador’ Message, H.E. Mr. Benedict de Cerjat, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan On the occasion of the...
02 Aug 2021

Ambassador’ Message, H.E. Mr. Benedict de Cerjat, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan

On the occasion of the National Day of the Swiss Confederation, I wish to extend my warmest greetings to our Pakistani friends and my fellow Swiss citizens living in this beautiful country.

The Swiss celebrate their National Day on August 1 each year due to events that took place way back in 1291. It was then that the community leaders of Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden signed an alliance of mutual support against the increasingly powerful Habsburg House. This alliance marked the very early beginnings of what we now know as the Swiss Confederation. However, despite these early origins, it took a while for the industrious Swiss to finally give themselves a day off to celebrate their own National Day. In fact, it took over 700 years. Indeed, it wasn’t until 1994 that the Swiss National Day was finally enshrined as a public holiday.

2021 is a crucial year as we are still tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to the digital revolution, people can connect anytime, anywhere, to anyone in the world virtually despite difficult times. Though Covid-19 has caused sufferings worldwide, it has also brought the world together for the cause of humanity. On April 25, 2020, Switzerland projected the flag of Pakistan on its famous Matterhorn Mountain, to express support for the people of Pakistan in the fight against the pandemic. Switzerland is also engaged in continuous efforts with other countries for sustainable and inclusive recovery during the ongoing crisis.

I am confident that the friendly relations and good cooperation existing between Switzerland and Pakistan will be further bolstered for the common benefits of our two peoples. On the economic front, I am very pleased to see that Swiss companies are very well represented in Pakistan and Switzerland remains the 5th largest Foreign Direct Investor in Pakistan over the past 10 years.

Moreover, Switzerland is presenting its candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2023-24 for the very first time since joining the UN in 2002. In the present times, Switzerland’s expertise in mediation and peacebuilding has become more important than ever.

To all of you who want to join us in celebrating our National Day safely from home, I invite you to visit our online meeting place www.missione1agosto.org specially designed for this occasion and share with us “What’s Switzerland to you?” Explore, visualize and take part in virtual activities and avail a chance to win an online competition.

Let us celebrate the Swiss National Day together and stay healthy and safe!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Swiss National Day National Day of the Swiss Confederation Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakista H.E. Mr. Benedict de Cerjat

Swiss National Day

