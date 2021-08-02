Ambassador’ Message, H.E. Mr. Aamir Shouket, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Switzerland

On the occasion of the National Day of Switzerland, I convey my warmest congratulations to the people of Switzerland.

Pakistan and Switzerland enjoy close and cordial relations for over 70 years. Both countries have been cooperating in various fields including trade, commerce and investment. We look forward to working with the Government of Switzerland to further enhance our already existing beneficial relationship and cooperation in future. We wish peace and prosperity to the people of Switzerland.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021