JI announces week-long Karwan-e-Inqilab rallies

Recorder Report 02 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced week-long 'Karwan-e-Inqilab' rallies under its youth wing to raise voice for solutions to the problems being faced by the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Talking to media here on Sunday, JI provincial chief senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the Karwan-e-Inqilab' would start from Chitral on August 6 which will go through different districts till Waziristan and return to Peshawar on Aug 13.

Besides other senior leaders JI central chief Siraj-ul-Haq, deputy chief Liaquat Baloch, general secretary Amirul Azeem, and JI youth wing central president Zubair Ahmad Gondal will also address the rallies.

Senator Mushtaq said that the rallies were meant to raise voice against the lack of job opportunities, inadequate educational facilities, particularly in the rural areas and increase in the admissions and tuition fee. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership had promised to focus on solutions to the problems of youth but its government failed to fulfill its commitments. He said the lack of interest on part of the federal government had created unrest and a sense of deprivation among the youth.

The JI lawmaker said that the federal government was following IMF policies which had led to unprecedented increase in the prices of daily use commodities during the past three years with no serious efforts to provide relief to the poor masses. He claimed that JI had been struggling against the culture of corruption in the country but the rulers were not sincere to take pragmatic steps for control on the menace of bribery and malpractice.

He stressed the need that youth of the country should come forward to play role making Pakistan a real sovereign state as per dreams of Allama Iqbal and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The JI youth provincial chief Siddique ur Rehman Paracha, general secretary Hafeez ullah Khaksar, Mushtaq Khalil and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

