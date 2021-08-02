ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Poster making contest: Suparco invites children to participate

APP 02 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has invited the children to participate in the "Poster Making Contest 2021" under the theme "I am an Astronaut" being arranged by the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF).

The Asia-Pacific region, the Space Education Working Group (SEWG) of the APRSAF holds a poster contest every year for children of ages 8-11 years with the aim of nurturing creativity and interest in space among children.

SUPARCO nationally coordinates the space education and awareness activities of APRSAF through providing the students of Pakistan an international forum to compete and participate.

A poster must be created by a single student and submit till the deadline August 06. All posters submitted for competition would be the property of SUPARCO and the winning posters shall be sent for international poster contest. The form available on the web link https:// www.sead.pk/announcement/detail/4087 should be filled in block letters and no column should be left empty.

The participants are required to paste completely filled poster submission form at the back of the poster and the front of the poster must not contain any student detail (i.e: name, class, school etc). The final result would be announced on SEAD official website, i.e: www.sead.pk.

As per the rules of the competition, drawing or painting must be on paper of A3 size (297 x 420 mm) at minimum and A2 size (420 x 594 mm) at maximum and the acceptable tools include pencil, crayon, water color, oil paint, computer drawing, etc.

SUPARCO Asia Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum Poster making contest

Poster making contest: Suparco invites children to participate

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

Fires rage across southern Europe

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Pressurising Gibbs is condemnable act: Fawad

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.