Poster making contest: Suparco invites children to participate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has invited the children to participate in the "Poster Making Contest 2021" under the theme "I am an Astronaut" being arranged by the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF).

The Asia-Pacific region, the Space Education Working Group (SEWG) of the APRSAF holds a poster contest every year for children of ages 8-11 years with the aim of nurturing creativity and interest in space among children.

SUPARCO nationally coordinates the space education and awareness activities of APRSAF through providing the students of Pakistan an international forum to compete and participate.

A poster must be created by a single student and submit till the deadline August 06. All posters submitted for competition would be the property of SUPARCO and the winning posters shall be sent for international poster contest. The form available on the web link https:// www.sead.pk/announcement/detail/4087 should be filled in block letters and no column should be left empty.

The participants are required to paste completely filled poster submission form at the back of the poster and the front of the poster must not contain any student detail (i.e: name, class, school etc). The final result would be announced on SEAD official website, i.e: www.sead.pk.

As per the rules of the competition, drawing or painting must be on paper of A3 size (297 x 420 mm) at minimum and A2 size (420 x 594 mm) at maximum and the acceptable tools include pencil, crayon, water color, oil paint, computer drawing, etc.