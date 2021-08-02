Pesco conducts seminar to create awareness among linemen

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) has conducted a seminar to create awareness among the linemen about safety rules. Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, Chief Engineer Operation Javed Iqbal Khan Director General HR Zameer Hussain Kulachi, Director General Admin & Services Shuaib Khan, Director Safety Ishfaq Ahmad and other Pesco Officers attended the seminar.

Addressing Seminar Chairman BoD Pesco Amir Zafar said we have to adopt strict rules of safety. Safety must be given top priority to avoid electrocution and electric shocks for their own safety. He stressed that by implementing and adopting precautionary measures including safety rules and regulations, fatal accidents can be avoided and precious lives of employees could be secured. He further said that line staff must ensure the safety measures with letter & spirit.

Chief Executive Pesco said that Life is a very precious gift of Allah and it is our primary duty to secure our lives. He asked to start work by obtaining PTW (Permit to work). Before starting work, he furthermore asked to ensure that power supply is properly disconnected.

Chairman Board of Directors Pesco Amir Zafar presided the meeting and assured that shortage of staff will be resolved and vehicles will also be provided for better serves to consumers.

