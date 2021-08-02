ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 75 new Covid-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

Reuters 02 Aug 2021

BEIJING: China reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as cities began introducing strict curbs to halt an increasingly severe outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The number of new cases in mainland China, reported as of July 31, was up from 55 reported a day earlier.

The new cases included 53 domestically transmitted cases across eight provinces, bringing the total number of domestic cases in the past 10 days to 284 across 14 provinces and municipalities. The current wave of the coronavirus in China, which is thought to have originated in the eastern city of Nanjing where most of the cases have been detected, has put health officials across the country on alert following months of little to no locally transmitted cases.

Officials confirmed most of the new cases are the fast-spreading Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Cities affected by the outbreaks are ramping up restrictions, including orders to work from home, bans on tourist sites and group travel and flight cancellations. It is currently the peak summer travel period in China, and many of the new cases have been detected in cities famous for tourism.

"The tourism safety situation is grim," said a social media posting on an account overseen by China's State Council on Sunday, urging tourists to get vaccinated and avoid high-risk areas.

The eastern province of Jiangsu, where Nanjing is located, recorded 30 new locally transmitted cases, up from 19 a day earlier. In Nanjing alone, the outbreak has risen to over 180 cases.

Officials on Friday said early cases of the Nanjing outbreak were linked to workers at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport, who cleaned a plane after it arrived from Russia carrying an infected passenger.

State media on Sunday said all flights out of Nanjing had been cancelled, and over 1,600 people linked to the airport have been ordered to quarantine at home for 14 days and restrictions on leaving the city remain in place.

In the tourist city of Zhangjiajie, officials on Sunday announced stay-at-home orders, calling on people not to go to work unless absolutely necessary. State-backed media reported the city had closed all roads for non-emergency transport as of 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Four of the city's eight cases were linked to a theatre performance on July 22 that had a seating capacity of over 2,000.

There were also 12 new cases reported in central China's Henan province, where the flood-stricken city of Zhengzhou reported 11 new cases as of Saturday, as well as 16 asymptomatic cases, which China does not include in official figures.

Among the 75 new cases reported across China were 22 imported from overseas, down from 25 a day earlier.

Coronavirus SOPs China reports 75 new Covid cases Delta cluster expands

China reports 75 new Covid-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

Fires rage across southern Europe

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Pressurising Gibbs is condemnable act: Fawad

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.