AJK president pays gratitude to MEPs

APP 02 Aug 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has welcomed the letter from the members of the European Parliament to the European Commission and the Foreign Minister of the European Union on the serious human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that India could no longer hide its crimes from the international community.

Commenting on a joint letter written by sixteen Members of European Parliament (MEPs) to European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and the Vice President Josep Borrell, Masood thanked the MEPs for their latest move to raise voice against the violations of human rights in IIOJK, AJK President office said late Sunday.

The state president also commended the Chairman Kashmir Council, EU, Ali Raza Syed and the role of the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Europe for their effective campaign in highlighting the Kashmir issue in Europe and European Parliament through their elected representatives.

He said that the MEPs very rightly convey to the EU officials their grave concerns about the abuses of human rights and the state of fundamental freedoms in the IIOJK.

Masood said the fact is that the situation in IIOJK was not just confined to human rights violations but systematic genocide was going on there as the 900,000 Indian troops were using their unbridled powers under black laws to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He said the young people in the occupied territory were being branded as terrorists, killed in fake encounters, injured, and maimed in the cordon and search operations. After August 2019, thousands of young people were arrested and locked up in various jails in IIOJK and India.

He said the brutal incidents against men, women, and even children and senior citizens including the entire leadership were going on in the occupied Kashmir for their only sin that they were demanding the right to self-determination.

The AJK president said the people of IIOJK have been under military siege for the last two years and their basic and civil rights have been taken away. Now the situation was that India has illegally deported more than four million Hindus in IIOJK during the last year and India has launched a nefarious project to turn the majority of Muslims into a minority by settling non-Kashmiri Hindus in the occupied state, he maintained.

Masood appealed to the Kashmir Council EU, and the Kashmiri and Pakistani community to hold meetings, processions, and seminars on August 5, on completion of two years of the Indian government's illegal actions in IIOJK and condemn Indian actions and draw the attention of the international community towards the human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir.

