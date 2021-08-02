Pashto books review ceremony held in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR: Books review ceremony of Pashto poetry titled, "Halzoon" written by Yousaf Baheer and "Hasoon" by Kabir Khan Kabir, was held in Government Degree College hall sub-division Landi Kotal on Sunday. The literary activity was organized under the banner of Khyber Adabi Jirga and Niamatullah Aseer was the chief guest on the occasion.

A number of local poets, writers, scholars and members of civil society participated in the simple but impressive gathering. Speaking on the occasion President Khyber Adabi Jirga Dr Tawab Masroor said that Khyber is a rich area with regard to poetry and poems and it has created several prolific poets and writers.

Khyber poets and scholars on their self-services contribute to the Pashto literature without any financial support from the private figures or any government department, he added and asked the responsible ones to extend every possible backing to the writers who cannot publish their literary works. He maintained that rites of society, humanity, Pakhtoons hospitality, affection are reflected in poems and ghazals of the two books that can be appreciable.

Addressing on the occasion speakers Including Dr Salman Taseer, Dr Kaleem Shinwari, Naseem Afridi, Engineer Shezad Gul and others said that Pashto is the one of the oldest language and has its unique history, therefore all efforts should be made for the development and preservation of it.

They suggested to educate the Pakhtun students in Pashto language and asked for provision of scholarship and honour for the poets and writers of Pashto language. A poetry reciting session was also held in which dozens of poets from across Khyber read prose and ghazals and amused the audience.

