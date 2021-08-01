ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

SCCI chief hails FBR initiatives for ‘Ease of Doing Business’

Amjad Ali Shah 01 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz Bilour has appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for giving assurance to timely resolve issues of small traders and provision of relief.

He also lauded the initiatives taken by FBR under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country.

This he stated during a meeting with FBR Chairman, Asim Ahmad at headquarters in Islamabad, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

Chairman, SCCI Inland Revenue Committee and former president Zahidullah Shinwari, former president Adeel Rauf, WCCI president Rabail Riaz and Qurtul Ain also accompanied the chamber president during the meeting.

On the occasion, member FBR Tax Policy, Dr Syed Jadoon and member exports and other high officials were also present.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to monitoring of notices sent to industries and restaurants by FBR, speedy disposal and relief from cases pending at the legal forums were discussed.

It was also discussed that fixed evaluation of raw materials, issuance of pending refunds cases, review of Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee mechanism (ADRC), integration of various business sectors in Tier-I and lack of SOPs regarding tax facilitation for women entrepreneurs in chamber of commerce and industry.

FBR chairman, Asim Ahmad during the meeting directed the formation of a committee, consisting of members from the Sarhad Chamber and Customs, meant to resolve valuation issue at Torkham amicably and said a notification will be issued very soon in this regard.

Sherbaz Bilour appreciated FBR’s initiatives for facilitating EoDB for the business community particularly with specific reference to an automated environment for issuance of refunds directly into a taxpayer’s account.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan FBR SCCI Sherbaz Bilour Asim Ahmad WCCI Zahidullah Shinwari Adeel Rauf

SCCI chief hails FBR initiatives for ‘Ease of Doing Business’

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.