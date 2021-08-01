Noor Mukadam case: Physical remand of main accused extended

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Saturday extended the physical remand for two days of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir Jaffer was presented before the court amid tight security. Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhter conducted the hearing of the case.

During the proceedings, prosecutor Sajid Cheema informed the court that the police needed more time to go through each and every detail of the 40-hour CCTV footage obtained. The complainant’s father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam, was present in the court along with his lawyer Shah Khawar. They were in favour of the extension in the physical remand.

Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer, however, opposed the decision pointing out that the suspect’s polygraph and other forensic tests were already conducted. It was decided in the previous hearing that there won’t be any more extension in the remand, he said. This is the fourth time Zahir Jaffer has been remanded into police custody.