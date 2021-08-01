Zardari denies owning New York apartment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has submitted his reply to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a New York apartment case.

PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari denied owning the expensive apartment in Manhattan. “I had sold out the apartment the same year I purchased it,” the sources quoted him as saying in the reply he filed through his lawyers.

The former president stated that he didn’t hold any public office when he bought the flat, adding he went to the United States (US) for treatment. He accused the corruption watchdog of subjecting him to vengeful action.

The bureau had served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belaire apartment. He subsequently obtained pre-arrest bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest at the hand of the NAB.

“This notice hinges around the property at the Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States,” read the notice. It said an initial inquiry revealed that former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns the apartment, however, “this property does not figure out in the disclosures made by you in Pakistan”.

“Moreover, there appear no lawful remittances by you from Pakistan for the acquisition of the said property as well. In view thereof, you are requested to provide detailed answers to the enclosed questionnaire along with supporting information/documents concerning the subject Apartment in New York City, United States,” the notice said.