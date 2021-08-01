Heavy rain spell in city turns weather pleasant

LAHORE: A heavy spell of rain in the city amidst monsoon season turned weather pleasant on Saturday. The Met Office has predicted intermittent spells of rain ahead. Earlier, it has forecasted that rains would keep hitting the city until the middle of the next week.

It said that scattered rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers besides isolated rain in cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Torrential rain was reported in various parts of the city, particularly in the middle part, while the peripheries remained dry amidst high humid conditions. However, a spell of torrential rain inundated leading arteries of the town, causing problem in the traffic flow. A large number of motorcyclists were found taking refuge under the overheads on the Ferozepur Road and the underpasses on the Canal Road.

These motorcyclists kept hindering the normal flow of traffic on these main arteries to the city, accordingly, causing huge traffic mess in various parts of the city. Many vehicles were found stuck up in rain water due to slow pace traffic.

