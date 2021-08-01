AJK Legislative Assembly: Polling on 8 reserved seats tomorrow

MIRPUR: Elections to all eight reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) will be held on August 02 and the inaugural session of the newly elected AJK Legislature will be held on August 03 wherein newly elected members of the house will take the oath of their office.

At the same time Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has, by now, completed scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates for eight reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly including five reserved for women and three others including one each for Muslim religious scholars, Overseas Kashmiris and Technocrats.

According to the AJK Election Commission a total of 22 candidates had, meanwhile, filed their nomination papers for eight reserved seats before the Secretary, AJK Election Commission by the stipulated date July 30. All 22 nomination papers were declared valid after scrutiny.