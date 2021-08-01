BCCI again breached int’l norms, spirit of the gentleman’s game: PCB

LAHORE: Expressing displeasure over reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called multiple ICC members and forced them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) believes the BCCI has once again breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game by interfering in internal affairs of the ICC Members as the KPL has been approved by the PCB.

“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work,” a spokesman of the board said, adding: “Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored; the PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter.”

Moreover, a spokesman of the PCB said that Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against West Indies after sustaining a head injury during the scheduled training session. A neurosurgeon has recommended an observation period of 24 hours. He will then be reassessed on Monday, the spokesman added.

Furthermore, the PCB has announced the schedule of IInd phase of the umpire and match referee Level-1 course, which will be held across the six Cricket Associations.

The first phase of the course was held from June 7-25 in which 336 individuals including 49 former international and first-class cricketers took part. The second phase of the course will include written tests, interviews and physical fitness evaluation.

The second phase will commence in the Central Punjab Cricket Association where 82 participants will attend the day-long activity at the Gaddafi Stadium on 2nd August. On 5th August, 49 future umpires and match referees from the Northern Cricket Association will attend the course at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, the spokesman said.

Bilal Qureshi, PCB Manager Umpires and Match Referees said, “As we are heading towards complete revival of cricket in Pakistan with the resumption of clubs, schools and collegiate cricket, it is important that we have sufficient match officials in each Cricket Association to cater for the requirement. While the qualified match officials will enhance the quality of competitions within the Cricket Association’s jurisdiction, these tournaments will also provide experience and a pathway to these match officials to climb up the ladder and integrate in the national framework.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021