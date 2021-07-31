ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

11 killed as India's monsoon death toll swells

  • Seven people died when their houses were washed away by downpours, he said, with several still missing
AFP Updated 31 Jul 2021

KOLKATA: Eleven people were killed in eastern India after torrential rains swept away homes and triggered landslides, officials said Saturday, taking the country's monsoon death toll above 230.

Rainstorms that have swept across the nation lashed the eastern state of West Bengal causing widespread destruction.

Four people were electrocuted after rain gushed into their homes in Howrah and North 24 Parganas district, state disaster management minister Javed Khan told AFP.

Seven people died when their houses were washed away by downpours, he said, with several still missing.

In neighbouring Jharkhand state, scores of cars remain submerged in floodwaters after five days of heavy rain.

India monsoon death toll climbs to 127, dozens still missing

Experts say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of annual monsoon storms between June and September.

Western Maharashtra state has been hit by severe rainstorms, with landslides sending torrents of mud onto villages and killing at least 200 people.

The northern Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been badly hit.

Seven people were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh this week and another seven people died in an intense storm that hit the remote village of Honzar in Indian Kashmir.

Several tourists remain stranded in the two states, with debris blocking key routes.

India death toll monsoon

11 killed as India's monsoon death toll swells

Pakistan welcomes European lawmakers' letter against human rights violations in IIOJK

PSDP funds utilisation strategy mapped out

Pakistan reports another 4,950 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally since April 29

Businesspeople meet PM, vow support to tax strategy

Spot LNG price spiked due to global supply issues: PD

Up to 1.4pc hike in prices of petroleum products recommended

Gibbs says BCCI 'threatening' him against participation in Kashmir Premier League

Two more parts of China report Covid outbreaks

Dr Ishrat explains why he has quit

LNG supply chain: Ogra issues licences to Energas and Tabeer

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters