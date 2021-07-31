ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
UN compound attacked in western Afghanistan

Reuters 31 Jul 2021

KABUL: “Anti-government elements” in Afghanistan attacked the main UN compound in the capital of the western province of Herat on Friday and at least one security guard was killed, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

The attack, involving rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire, happened hours after Taliban fighters penetrated deep into Herat city, and there were heavy clashes with Afghan security forces near the UNAMA provincial headquarters, officials said.

UN warns of 'unprecedented' Afghan civilian deaths from Taliban offensives

In a statement following the attack, the United Nations said it was urgently seeking to establish a full picture of the assault and was in contact with the relevant parties.

