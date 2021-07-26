ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
ASC 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.53%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.56%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.62%)
GGGL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
GGL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.49%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
NETSOL 169.20 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (1.89%)
PACE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-8.18%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.61 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2%)
UNITY 44.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
WTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.46%)
BR100 5,223 Increased By ▲ 17.94 (0.34%)
BR30 26,986 Increased By ▲ 229.84 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,892 Increased By ▲ 98.77 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,211 Increased By ▲ 49.58 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Jul 26, 2021
UN warns of 'unprecedented' Afghan civilian deaths from Taliban offensives

  • The rise in civilian casualties was particularly sharp in May and June -- the initial period of the Taliban's current offensives -- with 783 civilians killed and 1,609 wounded
AFP 26 Jul 2021

KABUL: The United Nations warned Monday that Afghanistan could see the highest number of civilian deaths in more than a decade if the Taliban's offensives across the country are not halted.

Violence has surged since early May when the insurgents cranked up operations to coincide with a final withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

In a report released Monday documenting civilian casualties for the first half of 2021, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it expected figures to touch their highest single-year levels since the mission began reporting over a decade ago.

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

It also warned that Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for a quarter of all civilian casualties.

"Unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians will perish and be maimed this year if the increasing violence is not stemmed," UNAMA head Deborah Lyons said in a statement released with the report.

"I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed to the conflict's grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians."

During the first half of 2021, some 1,659 civilians were killed and another 3,254 wounded -- a 47 percent increase compared with the same period last year, the UNAMA report said.

The rise in civilian casualties was particularly sharp in May and June -- the initial period of the Taliban's current offensives -- with 783 civilians killed and 1,609 wounded, it added.

"Particularly shocking and of deep concern is that women, boys and girls made up of close to half of all civilian casualties," the report said.

UNAMA blamed anti-government elements for 64 percent of civilian casualties -- including some 40 percent caused by the Taliban and nearly nine percent by the jihadist Islamic State group.

About 16 percent of casualties were caused by "undetermined" anti-government elements.

But Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for 25 percent, it said.

UNAMA said about 11 percent of casualties were caused by "crossfire" and the responsible parties could not be determined.

The Taliban's ongoing assault has seen the insurgents capture half of Afghanistan's districts and border crossings as well as encircle several provincial capitals.

The fighting is largely in the rugged countryside, where government forces and insurgents clash daily.

UNAMA also noted a resurgence of sectarian attacks against the country's Shia Hazara community, resulting in 143 deaths.

US UNAMA United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Canada's Deborah Lyons

