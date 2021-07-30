ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
World

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases remain above 22,000, minister urges caution

  • Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4 to 22,291 on Wednesday, but Ankara has said it does not plan to impose restrictions yet. Data on Friday showed a daily death toll of 69 people.
Reuters Updated 30 Jul 2021

ANKARA: Turkey recorded 22,083 new coronavirus cases on Friday, dipping slightly from earlier this week when they hit the highest level since early May, health ministry data showed, as the government urged people to get vaccinated and exercise caution.

Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4 to 22,291 on Wednesday, but Ankara has said it does not plan to impose restrictions yet. Data on Friday showed a daily death toll of 69 people.

Turkey's COVID-19 cases climb to 12,381, highest since mid-May

"We have not been able to get the rise in case numbers under control yet. The way to do this is through caution and vaccine," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. "Without losing time, without checking whether it is night, day, or a weekend, go and get your vaccine, follow the measures," he added.

