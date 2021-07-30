ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Aluminium streaks to three-year highs on Chinese power cuts

  • LME tin touches record high above $35,000 a tonne
  • Zinc also gains on Yunnan power cuts
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

LONDON: Aluminium prices climbed to the highest in over three years on Friday on concern about reduced supplies in top producer China after more power cuts in the metal-producing province of Yunnan.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $2,597 a tonne by 1445 GMT, on track for its sixth straight monthly gain.

Prices pared gains after touching $2,642, the highest since April 2018, after the dollar index reversed and moved into positive territory, making metals priced in the US unit more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The dollar was bolstered by data showing US consumer spending rose more than expected.

Aluminium producers in Yunnan province received a notice from local authorities this week to restrict their power consumption, and one smelter was set to miss its 2021 output target due to the power cuts.

China June aluminium output falls for 2nd month, hit by power curbs

"In the near term, the power constraints in Yunnan are continuing longer than had been expected. Previously we thought normal production would start to resume in August, but now it will take a bit longer," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

"There's also medium and longer-term support from power constraints, because China is quite serious regarding its carbon neutral target. The aluminium industry needs to shift towards renewable energy, but it's not always so easy and the costs will be higher."

In China, aluminium prices were hovering near an 11-year high.

Zinc also got support from the power cuts because China's southwest Yunnan province is also home to several major zinc smelters. LME zinc advanced 1.2% to $3,033.50 a tonne.

Aluminium stockpiles in LME warehouses have dropped by nearly a third since March to 1.39 million tonnes.

The premium of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract stretched to $17.65 a tonne, the biggest since December 2019, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

China copper reserves auction website resumes after crash

LME copper fell 1.1% to $9,713 a tonne, nickel shed 1.5% to $19,545 while lead added 0.9% to $2,387.

Tin dipped 0.1% to $34,870 after hitting a record of $35,075.

